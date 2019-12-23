New Bedford pastor facing rape, kidnapping charges due in court

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford pastor facing rape and kidnapping charges is due in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

Pastor Elmer Perez, 44, of the Iglesia De Jesuscristo Church, was ordered held without bail during his Wednesday arraignment on charges of rape, witness intimidation, kidnapping, indecent assault and battery, and threatening to commit.

He had been arrested earlier in the day following a month-long investigation, New Bedford police said.

No additional information has been released.

