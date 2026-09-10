TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford woman appeared in court Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting at a Taunton house party early Sunday morning.

Sienna Barboza, 25, is charged with multiple counts of murder and armed assault.

Prosecutors said Barboza was not at the party but in a car when she fired the shots.

Taunton police responded to the home just after midnight on Sunday after hearing reports of shots fired.

Police say 14 shots were fired, injuring eight people, all in their 20’s. One of them died.

A birthday party was taking place at the time of the shooting. Authorities used surveillance video to identify a vehicle blocks away from the scene, which was registered to Barboza.

Barboza pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on October 7. She is being held without bail.

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