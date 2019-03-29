MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fiery crash in Middleborough that claimed the life of a 32-year-old New Bedford woman.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-495 prior to exit 3 about 3:40 p.m. found a 2004 Ford Explorer on fire and partially in the woods, according to state police.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, whose name was not released, has been pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Update: Middleboro, I-495 NB Exit 3: All lanes open. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 29, 2019

#MAtraffic Route 495 NB prior to Exit 3 in #Middleboro, two left lanes remain closed. Traffic getting by in the breakdown lane.This was a single vehicle, single occupant fatal crash. Further details will be released later this evening. https://t.co/baBgpEbOfX — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2019

#MAtraffic Route 495 NB prior to Exit 3 in #Middleboro, two left lanes closed due to single vehicle crash/car fire. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2019

