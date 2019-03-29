MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fiery crash in Middleborough that claimed the life of a 32-year-old New Bedford woman.
Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-495 prior to exit 3 about 3:40 p.m. found a 2004 Ford Explorer on fire and partially in the woods, according to state police.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, whose name was not released, has been pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)