BOSTON (WHDH) - The city has a new top cop after police department veteran Michael Cox was sworn in as Boston’s new police commissioner Monday morning.

A native of Roxbury and member of the Boston Police Department for some 30 years, Cox was sworn in by Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall Plaza, taking on the role of commissioner after a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department.

During his acceptance speech, the new commissioner said he would give the department the tools they need to be successful and safe, while also holding them accountable for their actions, supporting them, and listening to the community on how they want officials to police.

Cox also talked briefly about an incident in 1995 where he believed he was racially profiled and beaten badly by a group of Boston police officers.

He said he has overcome that and wants to erase the “us vs. them” mentality in the city towards police.

“First and foremost, we need to listen and then we need to start to have a communication – theres no more dialogue right now i think people are angry at police in general and the reality is that we need to work together,” Cox said. “The men and women who do this job are here to serve and, the fact is, they need encouragement. They need to hear from people in general so they can feel better about themselves and the job and then, you know, we can share information, so we can actually respond in an appropriate way”

Cox is replacing former police commissioner Dennis White, who was fired over resurfaced domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife in June 2021 by then-acting Mayor Kim Janey just two days after he took office. White fought those charges, delaying the appointment of a new commissioner.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)