New coronavirus testing site now open at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials on Wednesday unveiled a new coronavirus testing site for travelers and workers at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

A pop-up medical facility in Terminal E will offer rapid nasal swab tests, PCR nasal swab tests, and blood antibody tests.

“Having a testing capacity here at Logan provides another layer of protection for safe travel and the health of the workforce that supports these operations,” MassPort Security Director Hank Shaw told reporters.

The site, which will be operated by XpressSpa Group, will have seven testing rooms with the capability of conducting about 400 tests per day.

“We will be starting by testing airport employees and airline employees,” said Doug Satzman, CEO of XpressSpa. “We will be opening up to passengers after a couple of weeks.”

The COVID-19 tests cost $75, though discounts are available for airport and airline employees. People can also submit insurance claims.

Some tests will be sent to an outside lab for processing. An on-site lab will also be operational.

Rapid tests will cost $215, but results will be available in about 15 minutes.

