WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Vermont State Police on Sunday released new details about the events leading to the arrest of a Wellesley woman who is facing two murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two children, ages 6 and 7.

On Friday at about 9:15 p.m., Bennington police received a request to conduct a welfare check after Janette MacAusland, 49, arrived at a family residence in Bennington highly distraught and suffering from a visible neck injury.

After speaking with her, officers requested the Wellesley Police Department conduct a check on the children, who were found dead at her home around 9:50 p.m. Their names have not been released.

MacAusland is currently being held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility without bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

The victims were students in the Wellesley Public School System.

Counselors will be on site on Monday to provide support and services.

In a statement, Wellesley Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lussier said, “We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of two of our WPS students, a second-grader and kindergartener at Schofield Elementary School. This is an unimaginable loss that will be deeply felt not just at Schofield but across our entire community. Our crisis team is planning support for students, staff, and families as we prepare for the reopening of school on Monday. I ask that we all keep this family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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