New England Aquarium releases 14 stranded sea turtles back into ocean

(WHDH) — Members of Boston’s New England Aquarium traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday to release 14 sea turtles that were found stranded on Cape Cod back into the ocean.

In a video shared on the aquarium’s YouTube page, biologists can be seen carrying the turtles to the sand at Little Talbot Island State Park and letting them head to the Atlantic Ocean.

The turtles were stranded on a beach in Cape Cod between November and December, the aquarium said.

The turtles were suffering from pneumonia and emaciation when they were rescued. They were then rehabbed at a nearby sea turtle hospital. The aquarium saved 10 loggerhead and four Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)