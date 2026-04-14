BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium released 18 critically endangered sea turtles back into the ocean.

12 Kemp’s ridley and two loggerhead sea turtles from the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy were driven to North Carolina for the season’s first release on Monday.

Biologists also released four sea turtles that were rehabilitated at Mystic Aquarium as well.

“Sea turtles are incredibly resilient animals,” said Gabriela Shorten, a Rescue Biologist at the New England Aquarium who led the transport. “When these cold-stunned turtles first come into our care, they are barely responsive—but when we carry one down to the beach for release, we’re reminded exactly why this conservation work matters.”

Officials say the remaining 44 rescued sea turtles at the Aquarium facility will be released off Cape Cod will be released when the water is warmer.

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