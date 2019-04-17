New England Patriots 2019 regular season schedule released

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The NFL released its official schedule for the 2019 regular season on Wednesday night.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will open up their season against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8.

New England will most notably play host to Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., and the Cleveland Browns in October. The Dallas Cowboys will visit Foxborough four days before Thanksgiving.

The Patriots will also battle the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship rematch at Gillette Stadium in December.

Their bye week has been scheduled for Week 10.

The full schedule is as follows:

WEEK 1: VS. Pittsburgh Steelers – Sept. 8

WEEK 2: @ Miami Dolphins – Sept. 15

WEEK 3: VS. New York Jets – Sept. 22

WEEK 4: @ Buffalo Bills – Sept. 29

WEEK 5: @ Washington Redskins – Oct. 6

WEEK 6: VS. New York Giants – Oct. 10

WEEK 7: @ New York Jets – Oct. 21

WEEK 8: VS. Cleveland Browns – Oct. 27

WEEK 9: @ Baltimore Ravens – Nov. 3

WEEK 10: BYE

WEEK 11: @ Philadelphia Eagles – Nov. 17

WEEK 12: VS. Dallas Cowboys – Nov. 24

WEEK 13: @ Houston Texans – Dec. 1

WEEK 14: VS. Kansas City Chiefs – Dec. 8

WEEK 15: @ Cincinnati Bengals – Dec. 15

WEEK 16: VS. Buffalo Bills – Dec. 21/22

WEEK 17: VS. Miami Dolphins – Dec. 29

