New England Patriots make subtle changes to team plane’s paint job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots unveiled a couple of subtle changes to the team airplane on Friday.

Their Boeing 767, which has been dubbed “Air Kraft,” now has six Lombardi trophies on the tail, along with a “6X CHAMPIONS” logo on the fuselage near the back of the plane.

“Lookin’ fly,” the Patriots said of the plane in a tweet.

Nice new paint job! https://t.co/x97jIk15Je — Ryan Schulteis (@RyanSchulteis) May 17, 2019

The team plane is based out of T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island. It comes equipped with a slew of USB ports, lightning fast internet, and flat screen monitors.

New England has two planes and uses one as a backup. No other NFL team owns a plane.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in February to secure their sixth Super Bowl since 2001.

