FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will be rocking custom-made cleats during Sunday’s game to bring attention to various causes.

This is the team’s sixth season participating in the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones will be supporting Boston Children’s Hospital while safety Devin McCourty will be supporting the fight against sickle cell disease, a disease that causes red blood cells to break down.

Head coach Bill Belichick will be supporting his own foundation, which provides coaching, mentors, and financial support to community organizations.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)