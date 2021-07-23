BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Friday paid a visit to the Boys & Girls Club in Dorchester.

Meyers, who has been in New England for around two years now, spent his morning talking to kids about football, going back to school, and growing up in general. The wide receiver also donated backpacks to the non-profit organization.

“I feel like it always reminds you of where you come from,” Meyers said. “It just takes me back to when I was doing things, I do things because I love them and I just want to give back as much as possible.”

The Boys & Girls Club said they are grateful for the backpacks, but even more so for the fact the kids got to spend quality time with Meyers.

