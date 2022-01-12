BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers have analyzed search data to find out which “Should I…” inquiries were the most searched across America in 2021.

With many people looking to hit the open road again, asking about quarantining wasn’t a huge concern last year, according to analysts at All Home Connections.

People in 14 states, including Massachusetts, wanted to know if they should buy a new vehicle.

Bay Staters typed “Should I buy a car?” into their favorite search engine more than any other phrase, data showed.

“Skyrocketing used car prices and a microchip shortage for new cars made people wonder if getting into a new ride was worth the risk,” All Home Connections wrote in its fourth-annual report.

The most popular searches in the other New England states were as follows:

Maine — “Should I buy a house?”

New Hampshire — “Should I get a tattoo?”

Vermont — “Should I cut my hair?”

Rhode Island — “Should I buy a house?”

Connecticut — “Should I buy a house?”

To view the most popular searches in all 50 states, click here.

