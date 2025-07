BOSTON (WHDH) - New fees for rideshare companies taking trips to and from Logan Airport went into effect Tuesday.

The cost will be passed on to passengers and included in the cost of the ride.

A one-time trip free will increase from $3.25 to $5.50.

The aim of the fees is to reduce traffic in the area.

