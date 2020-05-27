New gym rules released; GOP seeks nursing home oversight

Gyms and fitness studios will be subject to new rules when they’re allowed to reopen Monday as part of the state’s second phase of resuming its economy from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday.

Among the new guidelines: face masks will be required for most workouts and exercise machines will be spaced at least 6 feet apart.

The Democrat said those unable to wear a mask because of “vigorous exercise” will be required to stay at least 14 feet away from others.

Locker rooms and water fountains will also remain closed, and customers will have to provide personal information for the state’s contact tracing efforts, Raimondo said.

Exercise facilities are also being encouraged to use reservation systems to avoid crowds, she added.

BUSINESS FORUMS

A series of virtual forums is planned for the businesses slated to reopen next week.

The forums being hosted this week by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and the state Department of Health will outline safety requirements for reopening and give business owners a chance to ask officials questions.

Forums for gyms and fitness studios as well as general businesses are scheduled for Wednesday.

Forums for personal services businesses — including hair and nail salons — and for restaurants are scheduled for Thursday.

NURSING HOMES

Republican lawmakers want the state legislature to examine Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, where the majority of the state’s deaths from the virus have occurred.

Members of the House Republican Caucus said Wednesday the House Oversight Committee should hold hearings to understand what Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration is doing to address nursing homes outbreaks and what it plans to do going forward.

Raimondo responded that she’s not interested in “getting in the middle of legislative squabbles,” but maintained Rhode Island is doing better than others in addressing COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said House and Senate leaders have formed a joint task force to oversee the state’s coronavirus response and have been in “constant communication” with nursing homes.

VIRUS CASES

Health officials reported Wednesday that another 21 people have died and about 140 people have contracted COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from the virus in Rhode Island is now 655, with more than 14,000 residents having tested positive since the pandemic started.

More than 400 of the fatalities occurred in nursing homes and other long term care living facilities, according to state data.

DRIVERS LICENSES

Rhode Island driver’s licenses, permits, identification cards, and vehicle registrations due to expire in June are now valid until September, the state Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday.

The agency also authorized an additional 90-day grace period for all documents that previously held March expiration dates. Those documents are now valid until Sept. 30.

The agency is encouraging people to conduct DMV business online or by mail where possible.

MILK GIVEAWAY

New England dairy farmers held a milk giveaway in Pawtucket on Wednesday.

Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy cooperative, and its New England farm family members donated 4,300 gallons of milk to families in need at McCoy Stadium.

Many farmers have been dumping excess milk because of plummeting demand due to shuttered schools and restaurants.

THEATER REMAINS CLOSED

The Providence Performing Arts Center will remain closed for the rest of the year, the landmark downtown theater announced Wednesday.

Lynn Singleton, CEO of PPAC, said the theater is taking a “very cautious and measured approach” and hopes to re-open in January.

The theater, which hosts travelling Broadway productions and a range of musical acts, postponed shows beginning in March.

