NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — People once again can enjoy the visually-stunning Ice Castles in New Hampshire.

The winter wonderland in North Woodstock officially opens for the season Thursday at 4 p.m.

The popular attraction includes ice slides, crawl spaces, caves, and fountains that are illuminated at night. A new quarter-mile-long winter light walk in the forest and a sledding hill will also be available.

Opening weekend has already sold out as the Ice Castles operate at limited capacity to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson said.

Masks are also mandatory for visitors, sanitation of high-touch surfaces will be increased, and tunnels and crawl spaces now have one-way markings.

People can purchase tickets online and on-site.

