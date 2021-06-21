BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in Dorchester over the weekend, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Danube Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim from the incident was able to transport themselves to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, officers arrested Ira Gratson, 35, of Manchester. He is due to appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm

