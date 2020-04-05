New Hampshire police seeks the public’s help in search for missing teen

WILMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire.

A Wilmot resident reported the teen missing just before 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The teen, identified as Sage Austin, was last seen around 11 p.m. at her father’s home in Wilmot.

Her abandoned vehicle was found in New London with the keys still in it after she told her father she was going to the store, police said.

Troopers later learned that she packed a bag with her cellphone and laptop inside of it and had her pet cat with her, according to police.

She also made comments about running away to a friend, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 603-358-3333.

