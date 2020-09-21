New Hampshire State Police seek help in search for missing Keene man

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 25-year-old Keene man.

Jonathan Amerault was reported missing Monday morning after he failed to show up for work in Jaffrey, according to a release issued by the department.

His friends and family said they have not heard from him since Saturday evening.

He is described as a 5 foot, 11 inch tall man who weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be driving a 2016 Subaru Impreza bearing NH registration 3449369.

Keene and Jaffrey Police Departments are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on Amerault’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 603-223-8494.

