DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire is telling prospective students that any disciplinary actions they might face due to peaceful protests in which they are exercising their First Amendment rights will not affect the school’s admission decision.

The information was contained in a Saturday tweet and a post to the school’s Facebook account.

On Sunday, UNH spokeswoman Erika Mantz said in an email that the school had received questions about the issue. Mantz said UNH was joining colleges and universities from around the country.

She says UNH encourages students to abide by the policies of their high schools, but disciplinary action against a student exercising free speech will not jeopardize an admissions decision.

She says the school supports the right of every young person to exercise peaceful free speech.

