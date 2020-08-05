New Hampshire woman killed when massive tree crushes apartment building

CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was killed when a massive tree that was blown over by Tropical Storm Isaias’ fierce winds crushed her multi-level home on Tuesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a tree that had fallen on an apartment building on Kearsarge Road in North Conway around 7:15 p.m. extricated one woman from her basement apartment but learned another woman was on the second floor when the tree came crashing down, according to the Conway Police Department.

The victim, who police identified as 60-year-old Joyce Roberge, of North Conway, was later found dead in her apartment.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Roberge’s exact cause of death.

The Conway Dispatch Center says it received more than 25 calls for downed trees and powerlines as Isaias lashed New England for hours.

