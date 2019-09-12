CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says she’s glad to see the Trump administration’s announcement that it would move to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

Shaheen said the surge in youth vaping is alarming and banning the e-cigarettes is an important first step to tackle this public health crisis.

Shaheen and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan had earlier signed onto a Senate letter sent to the heads of health agencies demanding answers on their actions to address the health impacts of e-cigarette products. Six people have died and more than 450 people nationwide have been diagnosed with illnesses linked to e-cigarette use.

The letter was sent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

