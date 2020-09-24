New Harpoon beer features faces of adoptable dogs on can

BOSTON (WHDH) - Harpoon’s latest beer has adorable faces of dogs that are up for adoption featured on the can.

The proceeds from Dogtoberfest — a German-style Lager brewed with Munich malts and German noble hops — will benefit the MSPCA and the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society.

Dogtoberfest will be available on draft and in four-packs at Harpoon’s two brewery locations beginning later this month.

