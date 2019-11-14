New ice disk grabs attention in Northern Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine (WHDH) — A new floating ice disk was spotted in Maine, this time in the northern part of the state.

This one is not as big as the one that formed earlier this year in Portland but is still expected to draw tourists and social media attention.

Back in January, an ice disk formed in a river and was about 100 yards wide.

Ice disks form naturally where there’s a circular current which creates a whirlpool effect.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)