BOSTON (WHDH) - A previously announced slate of MBTA fare changes are in effect as of July 1.

A 1-day LinkPass has been reduced from its former price of $12.75 to $11. The pass offers unlimited rides on buses and subways. The MBTA is also offering a new 7-day LinkPass for reduced-fare riders. Those riders will have access to monthly passes for all modes of transit, including the Commuter Rail, Express Bus, and ferry. The T now also allows two free transfers on buses and subways instead of one. A 5-day LinkPass on the Commuter Rail has also been made permanent.

