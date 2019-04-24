BOSTON (WHDH) - A new parking proposal could mean that Boston residents will soon have to pay to park in their neighborhoods.

Resident parking stickers in Boston have always been free — but the new proposal suggests residents pay $25 for the first sticker per year, with each additional sticker price going up in $25 increments (second sticker costs $50, third sticker costs $75, etc.).

Mayor Martin J. Walsh says he’s not sure that the possible change is a good idea.

“We’re asking homeowners and people who live in residences that pay taxes, that pay mortgages, that pay rents, that we’re gonna charge you now to park on the street in front of your house that you paid for,” he said.

Walsh added that his budget already includes increasing parking fines to pay for better streets and transportation.

