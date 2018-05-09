New ranking reveals top high schools in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

(WHDH) — It’s that time of year again. U.S. News and World Report has released its ranking of the top high schools in the country.

Boston Latin School was the lone school from Massachusetts to crack the top 100 schools in the nation. New Hampshire had one school ranked inside the top 300.

The rankings were based on how well schools prepare students for college and how they perform in annual assessment testing.

Twenty Massachusetts schools were awarded gold medals, 71 earned silver medals and 22 received bronze medals. New Hampshire had one gold medal school, 16 silver medal schools and three bronze medal schools.

Here’s a look at the top 10 ranked schools in the Bay State:

1. Boston Latin School

2. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (Marlborough)

3. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (Malden)

4. Lenox Memorial High

5. Hopkinton High School

6. Boston Latin Academy

7. Medfield Senior High

8. Dover-Sherborn Regional High

9. Arlington High

10. John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science (Boston)

Here’s a look at the top 10 ranked schools in the Granite State:

1. Academy for Science and Design (Nashua)

2. Hopkinton High School (Contoocook)

3. Windham High School

4. Moultonborough Academy

5. Hollis-Brookline High School

6. Oyster River High School (Durham)

7. Souhegan High School (Amherst)

8. Bow High School

9. Exeter High School

10. Winnacunnet High School (Hampton)

To view a full ranking, click here.

