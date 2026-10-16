BOSTON (WHDH) - New REd LIne cars for the MBTA have been blocked at hte U.S. border and delayed by customs.

The MBTA said it will not receive all of its news Red Line trains by 2027.

Officials said the additional delay is because of the detention of rail car shells by U.S. customs.

The China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation was set to deliver eight cars per month to the MBTA.

As of July, the T has taken ownership of 68 of the more than 250 new cars.

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