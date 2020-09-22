New report reveals top 10 property hotspots for alien encounters in America

(WHDH) — A national real estate marketplace has uncovered the 10 best locations in America for UFO enthusiasts to buy a home in the hope of increasing their chances of spotting extraterrestrial activity.

ISoldMyHouse.com says it conducted the location research after a 2019 survey found that 52 percent of Americans believe in aliens, while nearly 30 percent are confident they have visited Earth.

Researchers compared publicly available data from the National UFO Reporting Center with its knowledge on current real estate pricing to reveal the most affordable places for alien spotters to buy a home, according to the real estate company.

Based on the number of unique UFO sightings, the top 10 most affordable places for alien spotters to buy a house are as follows:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – $167,958 Columbus, Ohio – $174,109 Philadelphia, Pennsylvannia – $187,772 Houston, Texas – $191,907 Tucson, Arizona – $215,965 Albuquerque, New Mexico – $216,090 Dallas, Texas – $226,145 Orlando, Florida – $260,915 Phoenix, Arizona – $269,175 Mesa, Arizona – $278,49

Each of the areas have had at least 28 reports of alien sightings in recent years, an interactive map showed.

UFO and alien-spotting is increasing in numbers, with reports jumping from 3,395 in 2018 to 5,971 in 2019, the company reported.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)