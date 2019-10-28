New rideshare pickup spot takes effect at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers at two of Logan Airport’s terminals will now have to meet their Uber or Lyft in a designated pickup spot, and the rest of the airport will be online by next week.

Travelers in Terminals A and C will no longer be able to meet rideshares on the curb outside the terminal, instead traveling to a designated area in Central Parking. Terminals B and E will start using that lot next week, and on Dec. 9 people heading to Logan to be dropped off will have to fee of $3.25.

The new parking area is about two-tenths of a mile, or a five-minute walk, from Terminal A. MassPort officials said while the walk takes longer, it’s safer due to better lighting and protection from the weather, and it will reduce traffic.

“Our goal with this operation is to reduce congestion at curbs, on roadways, and at gateways, as well as to improve customer experience,” said MassPort CEO Lisa Wieland.

Passengers on Monday mostly said the new pickup point wasn’t a big deal.

“I just hate when you have to go back and forth all the time when [the pickup area is ]not labeled properly, but this one is like the Yellow Brick Road,” said Ray Appelhans, who flew in from Indianapolis. “It’s hard to miss.”

“The signage was great, easy to find,” said Christy Kapagiri. “No problem so far.”

But at least one Uber driver lost a fare after his customer never showed up to the new spot.

“I have to call the customer and see where he is exactly,” said Amad Adam.

