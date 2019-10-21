BOSTON (WHDH) - Snapchat users can rock out with Keytar Bear through a new augmented reality lens.

The free lens accessible through a Snapcode shows Keytar Bear playing a red keytar while tapping his foot and bobbing his head.

The Snapcode can be scanned directly in Snapchat.

The AR lens created by Boston-based studio Bare Tree Media will be coming to Facebook and Instagram soon.

Keytar Bear has become an icon of Boston with his street performances.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)