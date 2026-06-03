BOSTON (WHDH) - The group behind the landmark sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, announced a new cultural hub.

They say plans are drawn to open a new social and cultural center in Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

The new center is slated to host arts and culture events, as well as community gatherings and public programming. They say the new complex will be open year-round and encourage members of the community to come together and connect.

Two buildings on West Street will now be redeveloped as a 35,000 square foot complex for arts and events. The location was chosen because it’s so close to the Embrace Monument and Freedom Plaza on Boston Common.

Organizers behind the new center say, “The inside will be a cultural space, it will be a visitor center, it will be a restaurant,” Imari Paris Jeffries said. “So people will visit some of the amazing monuments on the common, and they’ll have a place where they’ll get to spend more time, have an indoor experience.”

The grand opening of the new center is slated for 2030, set to align with Boston’s 400th anniversary.

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