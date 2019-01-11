(WHDH) — Netflix could start cracking down on users who share their streaming passwords with others.

Synamedia unveiled new software at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that looks at potentially fraudulent activity.

The artificial intelligence system could ask video streaming users to upgrade to a premium account that includes sharing.

If the software finds that passwords are being sold through for-profit operations, the accounts could be shut down.

“Casual credentials sharing is becoming too expensive to ignore,” a Synamedia spokesman said.

The company pointed to research that about one in four millennials give other people their credentials for video screaming services.

The system is being tested and in the future it will be offered to services like Netflix and HBO.

