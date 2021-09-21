BOSTON (WHDH) - A new upscale speakeasy in Boston is slated to open its doors later this fall.

Restauranteurs Raffaele Scalzi and Mivan Spencer announced Tuesday that Next Door will be opening in East Boston in early November.

Master mixologist Josue Castillo, who is relocating from San Diego, will create a drink menu and wine list featuring seasonal craft cocktails with house made ingredients, smoked cocktails and a selection of fine wines, according to Scalzi and Spencer.

Executive chef Stephen Ennamorati will offer a raw bar curated from New England’s finest purveyors which will include seafood towers, oyster selections, and signature dishes like his special yellow fin tuna tacos. There will also be an array of charcuterie meats including 24-month aged prosciutto, uncured Wagyu, duck prosciutto, and a variety of interesting cheeses.

Next Door

The location at 103 Porter Street will accommodate 30 guests and will be accessible from a hidden door “somewhere” on the patio of Pazza on Porter. After passing through the concealed doorway, guests must knock on a trestle wide plant arch door to gain entrance to the intimate space.

Scalzi, a native of Revere, owns Casa Mia Cucina Italiana in Marblehead and is the founder of the Boston Pizza Festival. Spencer, a native Bostonian, owns Caffe Dello Sport in the North End.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced but Next Door will be opened Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

