(WHDH) — A new bill that was introduced last week would guarantee monthly stimulus checks of $1,200 for adults and $600 for kids.

U.S. Representative for Minnesota Ilhan Omar introduced the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph Act, legislation designed to “build a 21st century economy that is reflective of Americans’ everyday needs, according to a news release.

The SUPPORT Act would create a guaranteed income program of up to $1,200 per month for adults, and $600 for kids, following pilot programs in localities nationwide.

“Poverty is a choice. For too long we have prioritized endless growth while millions are homeless, hungry or without healthcare” Omar said in the release. “The pandemic has laid bare these inequalities. We as a nation have the ability to make sure everyone has their basic needs like food, housing and healthcare met.

Omar also proposed the Genuine Progress Indicator Act in a push to provide an alternative economic metric to supplement GDP calculations and revamp the country’s economic policy lenses by including overlooked socioeconomic and environmental costs and benefits of economic productivity.

