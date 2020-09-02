New surveillance video shows moment a flash flood sent water rushing into Norwood Hospital

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video from inside Norwood Hospital shows the moment a flash flood sent waves of water rushing into the building as wild weather swept through the region back in June.

One camera mounted in the hallway records as water creeps underneath a door at a steady rate. Moments later, the pressure increased and those double doors burst open allowing a cascade of murky water to flow inside.

The water rose several feet in just a matter of second and pushed a chair down the hall.

Another camera placed in the basement of the building depicts a similar situation. Floodwater is seen rushing in, toppling storage crates and sending supplies swirling around the roo,.

The flooding caused electrical issues throughout the building and caused a loss of power.

About 90 people were evacuated. Surprisingly, no one was injured.

“The whole basement was flooded with water,” one witness said. “I just had waves and waves of water coming toward me.”

Two months later, the hospital is still closed for repair. There is no word on when the facility may reopen.

