WASHINGTON (WHDH) - New video from the Pentagon shows the risky rescue of a U.S. airman who was shot down over Iran in April.

The airman said that when he ejected from his F-15 fighter jet, his parachute was damaged.

He hit the ground, where he broke his back, arm, and shoulder.

Despite those injuries, he said he hiked up a 7,000-foot ridge to avoid Iranian forces who were looking for him.

He was rescued 50 hours after he crashed.

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