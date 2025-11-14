SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 195 in Fall River Thursday night, before the driver crossed the Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Taunton River and died in a multi-car collision in Somerset.

State troopers responded to the three-car crash at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, identified as Gail Lopes, 69, of Tiverton, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Two occupants of the vehicles she hit were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who shared the video of the driver going the wrong way told 7NEWS he saw the white Toyota Camry coming up an off ramp, accessing the Eastbound lanes of the highway, although the car was headed West. He said though the car slowed down at times, but the driver never stopped or turned around. The man said he immediately called 911.

“Just a lot of chaos when you go to those scenes,” said Somerset Fire Chief Jamison Barros. “A lot of cars all over the place, heavy flow of traffic, so you’re just trying to manage the traffic and take care of the patients at the same time. So the responding crews did a fantastic job.”

Another woman’s dashcam captured video of one man get out of his vehicle after being hit by Tiverton. The woman said she went over to check on him.

“The patient was actually removed by some bystanders who were rendering aid,” said Barros.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)