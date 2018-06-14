New website helps trace ancestors back to Mayflower

(WHDH) — If you think your ancestors were on board the Mayflower,a new website could help you prove it!

The New England Historic Genealogical Society created a new in-depth website that can verify whether your relatives came to America in 1620.

And you could be in good company.

Matt Damon is from Puritan stock! The Cambridge native has roots dating to 1620, along with actor, pro wrestler and West Newbury’s own John Cena. In fact, the two are related!

Both Cena and Damon are descended from Pilgrim Richard Warren.

British heartthrob Benedict Cumberbatch, singing sensation Taylor Swift, and talk show host Ellen Degeneres all have genealogies that put their ancestors on the Mayflower.

These *puritanical* stars are joined by Marilyn Monroe, Meryl Streep, Clint Eastwood, Alec Baldwin and actor James Spader.

There are politicians with Pilgrim roots too — several presidents including both George H.W., and George W. Bush. Barbara Bush was also a descendant. F.D.R. Was one. And former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin traces her roots back to six Pilgrims!

Richard Gere tops the list with a total of nine ancestors who sailed from Plymouth, England to Plymouth, Massachusetts nearly 400 years ago.

If you’d like to check it out, you can visit their website here.

