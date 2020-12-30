New Year, New…. Weather Pattern

After a quiet last few days, since Christmas really, the weather pattern will be changing as we kick off 2021. Well, at least for the first few days of the new year. That starts tomorrow with a few rain showers pushing through the area. They’ll kick off tonight and linger into the morning. So you may wake up to rain drops, but really tomorrow is dry other than that. Temperatures will climb to the 40s in the morning, then slip to the 30s by Thursday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies all day.

New Year’s Eve looks dry! We’re in between storm systems as the ball drops on 2021. But quick on it’s heels is storm system #2. Friday is dry, and precipitation moves in overnight into Saturday morning. With enough cold air in place it will move in as a rain/snow mix and may even produce some ice for areas outside of 495. That’s overnight. When we wake up on Saturday morning, we’ll all wake up to rain as it transitions over to rain for everyone.

We may see a coating of snow… maybe. Better chance of any snow accumulation will be in Northern New England.

But wait! There’s more! We’re watching another system Sunday night into Monday which again could bring a messy mix to the area.