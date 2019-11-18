(CNN) — President Donald Trump has backed away from a proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes, according to a report from The New York Times.

Advisers say that Trump decided to retreat from the plan after being warned that there could be backlash from voters, the Times reports. Trump was persuaded by advisers to back off of the proposal during a November 4 flight to a political rally in Kentucky.

Following the conversation with advisers, Trump canceled the administration’s planned announcement that was scheduled for the next day, the Times said.

The planned news conference, which would have included Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, was canceled and another meeting was proposed, according to the report.

Despite the ban garnering support earlier in the fall following a rash of e-cigarette lung related illnesses, Trump chose to stay away from the issue on the recommendation of his advisers.

The Times reports that the announcement on Twitter surprised advisers, with one official saying no meeting had been scheduled.

Another adviser who spoke to the president recently said that he had other issues that were taking precedent over the decision on a possible e-cigarette ban, the report said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)