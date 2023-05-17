A man from New York who stopped by a grocery store for popsicles ended up with a winning Lucky for Life ticket and a nearly $400,000 prize.

Robert Ayebale, who hails from Willsboro, New York, won big after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched the digits selected during a May 10 drawing.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ayebale works as a private aid and bought the ticket after he had stopped at the Hannaford supermarket in Waltham to buy popsicles for the person he works for.

That ticket ended up having the right combination for the game’s $25,000 a year for life prize.

According to lottery officials, Ayebale opted for the prize’s cash option and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). He also said he hoped to use the money to buy a house and help his community.

The Hannaford supermarket on Russell Street also received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)