BOSTON (WHDH) - A newborn baby who spent a week in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital came home just in time to celebrate two special occasions with her dad.

Baby Camille went home on her father’s birthday and will be home for Father’s Day, according to the hospital.

She had spent time in the NICU after arriving a month prematurely.

Her mom, Mariya Kalashnikova, is a primary care physician at the Brigham’s Brookside location, and her dad, Evan Michael Shannon, MD, MPH, is a chief medical resident at Brigham.

