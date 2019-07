NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some of America’s newest citizens are celebrating their birthday right alongside their country.

Babies born on the Fourth of July at Newton-Wellesley Hospital were given special onesies to mark the occasion.

The hospital shared a photo of the newborns wearing the onesies that read, “I share my birthday with the USA!”

