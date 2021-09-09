NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newburyport man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” instant ticket game.

After driving his daughter to work, Brian Chernick stopped to cash in winning tickets and won the $1 million prize on a ticket purchased with those winnings. Chernick chose the cash option on his prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He plans to purchase a house with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Plum Island Provision Company on Plum Island Boulevard in Newbury. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox