NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newburyport man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” instant ticket game.

After driving his daughter to work, Brian Chernick stopped to cash in winning tickets and won the $1 million prize on a ticket purchased with those winnings. Chernick chose the cash option on his prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He plans to purchase a house with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Plum Island Provision Company on Plum Island Boulevard in Newbury. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

