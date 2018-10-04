Newburyport police asking for help identifying would-be intruder

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a masked man who has tried to break into a Newburyport home several times over the past two months.

Since August, surveillance camera outside a home on Payson street have caught a masked figure attempting to break into the home or garage three times, according to police.

Footage shows the suspect approach the home on August 11, 26 and again on September 9.

The suspect is seen wearing gloves, Merrell style outdoor shoes and a “Morphsuit” style face mask that covers the entire face.

On one occasion the would-be intruder can be seen removing a pair of glasses and placing them in a pocket.

Anyone with information about these attempted break-ins, they are asked to contact Inspector Chris McDonald at 978-462-4411 ext. 1006 or at cmcdonald@newburyportpolice.com.

