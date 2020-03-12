Newburyport police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have released a suspect photo as they investigate a bank robbery in Newburyport on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the Santander Bank on Storey Avenue around 4:30 p.m. spoke with employees who said a man had just entered the bank, demanded money from the teller, and fled into the woods with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray.

The suspect was wearing a medical mask, sunglasses, and a camouflaged hooded jacket at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Inspector Christopher McDonald at 978-462-4411.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)