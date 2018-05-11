Newmarket, N.H. doctor arrested, accused of sexual assault

NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire doctor was charged with aggravated sexual assault Friday, leaving patients shocked by the news.

Dr. Hugh MacDonald, who practices family medicine in Newmarket, was arrested on Friday. He faces seven counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Police said his arrest is the result of a months-long investigation. Officers were at MacDonald’s office on Friday, searching a car in the parking lot that employees identified as his.

“I was really surprised, both me and my wife. Obviously, he doesn’t seem like that kind of a guy,” said John Sanders, who says MacDonald is his doctor.

Police said the Child Advocacy Center in Portsmouth is assisting in their investigation.

Statement from Wentworth-Douglass Hospital:

“The safety and security of our patients remains our top priority (…) We are cooperating fully with police. Dr. MacDonald will not be performing services at the Hospital or Wentworth Health Partners pending further developments.”

