News crew rescues chained dog from Texas flooding

A man said he has little choice when he left his dog chained up in rising flood waters in Houston last month.

The dog was found with her head barely above water on May 31.

Mario Gallardo, who lost his leg to diabetes, said he left his home on Memorial Day to go to a dialysis treatment.

He returned just a few hours later to find water covering the streets and police enforcing a mandatory evacuation.

Gallardo said police would not let him go to his house.

A news crew covering the flooding saw the dog and rescued her.

She has since been adopted by a local sheriff and his family, something Gallardo said he is okay with.

Officials said the dog had heartworms and fleas but other than that she’s okay.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)