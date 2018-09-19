Meteorologist Josh Wurster joined the 7Weather Team in August 2018.

He was raised in the Upper Midwest so he’s no stranger to the snow and cold Boston winters can bring.

Josh grew up in northern Wisconsin in a very outdoorsy family where the weather was always a focus — from looking for dry stretches to get hay off the fields to predicting the exact wind direction for hunting and fishing. It’s what got Josh interested in weather and led him to pursue a degree in Meteorology.

After graduating from St. Cloud State University, Josh went on to forecast the weather in Iowa, Milwaukee and Minneapolis before coming to Boston.

Despite all the moves, there’s been one constant in Josh’s life — his dog, Vinny, who he rescued while in college. Josh loves to hike (with Vinny of course) and is excited to explore the beauty of New England. If you see him hiking a mountain, or paddle boarding some lake, feel free to say hi or connect with Josh on Twitter @joshwurster_.

